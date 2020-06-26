Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo to partially reopen July 2

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) – Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo is preparing to reopen July 2, making it the first major theme park in Northern California to reopen after COVID-19 shutdowns.

The amusement park has implemented changes to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, including limiting the number of people allowed inside the park.

“So we are reducing our park capacity by about 75%,” park spokesman Marc Merino explained.

Guests will have to reserve their tickets online in advance.

On the way into the park, guests will have their temperature checked and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

Everyone inside the park will be required to wear masks.

“Just to ensure that we can have the proper safety measures and social distancing measures in place while guests are in the park,” Merino said.

Park officials say there will be about 10 “mask-free zones” for people to take a break from their face covering and get some fresh air.

Once people get through the front gates, they still won’t be able to ride any of the park’s famous roller coasters.

But, guests will still have plenty to see.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is going back to its Marine World roots and will focus on animal attractions.

“We thought it would be fun to hit that rewind button back to 1986 when the park first opened here in Vallejo,” Merino said. “To open as a zoological and aquarium experience.”

They plan on opening the park in phases.

For now, they’re excited about offering an experience that hasn’t been available for years.

“We are purposefully limiting the number of people we have in the park so you’re not going to see those big long lines,” Merino explained. “You’re not going to have to wait a long time for things like food or shows to experience. So it’s going to be different and I think it will actually be a positive experience for our guests.”