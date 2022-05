FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Fire Department issued a mass casualty incident declaration following a major vehicle accident along eastbound highway 12 at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to California Highway Patrol Solano, six vehicles were involved in the crash and six people have been transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.

The Fairfield Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.