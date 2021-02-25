Ski resort loses power due to outage affecting North Lake Tahoe

The Latest:

10:10 a.m.

Liberty Utilities reports power was restored at 9:53 a.m.

Original story below:

(KTXL) — A power outage affecting a large swarth of North Lake Tahoe took out power to an entire Sierra ski resort Thursday morning.

Liberty Utilities reported the outage around 9:25 a.m. and said the “majority of the North Tahoe area and north of Portola” were affected.

The utility said they believed the issue stemmed from the area covered by Nevada Energy.

We are aware of an outage affecting the majority of the North Tahoe area and north to Portola. The issue is on the NV Energy side. We are working with NVE to restore power as soon as possible. Estimated time of restoration is not available yet. — Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe (@LibertyUtil_CA) February 25, 2021

Sugar Bowl Resort said it lost power and had to restart its ski lifts with auxiliary power.

Pacific Gas and Electric crews have also been called to the area to help.

All lifts are now on auxiliary power, but Nob Hill and Mt. Judah lifts will be temporarily closed until PG&E electrical power is restored. — Sugar Bowl Resort (@sugarbowlresort) February 25, 2021

An estimated restoration time was not reported by Liberty Utilities.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX40 for more updates.