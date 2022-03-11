TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Every year ski resorts have to decide how many more days of business they can get in before looking toward the next season.

The amount of snow on the ground isn’t always the deciding factor when it comes to packing it up for the season.

Matt Peterson, spokesperson for Boreal Mountain Resort, explained that some resorts have time-specific contracts with the government to use the land.

“It’s a public-private partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, so we would need to work with them and alert them, and come up with our best plan to amend the operating plan,” he said.

While some resorts have to rework contracts if they want to adjust their season, Donner Ski Ranch can make more snow, but that is only done as an emergency.

Co-Owner of Donner Ski Ranch, Janet Tuttle, said that along with smaller-powder, producing storms, a good amount of snow has lasted since the big storm that happened last December.

“Looks like we’ll be open for at least another few weeks, month, or so, we’ll just have to see what the weather does,” Tuttle said.

Multiple factors go into a resort’s decision on how long to stay open. Meanwhile, some skiers are just hoping the season lasts as long as possible.

For Tuttle and many others, it’s worth keeping the resorts open as long as possible.

Heavenly and Kirkwood Ski Resorts announced that their seasons will be over at the end of April and the beginning of May, respectively.