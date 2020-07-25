Skilled nursing facility in Davis reports COVID-19 outbreak

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A nursing facility in Davis has reported an outbreak of COVID-19.

Yolo County officials say by Friday, the Courtyard Healthcare Center had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with six residents and four staff members infected with the virus.

Within the past two weeks, the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility has had four new positive cases among its residents and staff.

Officials say the facility routinely tests for the virus and monitors everyone for symptoms. It also keeps in contact with Yolo County public health officials.

Yolo County has reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths.

California’s skilled nursing facilities have recorded more than 17,500 cases of COVID-19 among their residents and over 12,500 cases among health care workers at the facilities. There have been more than 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths.