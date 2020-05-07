Skip’s helps customers bring the music home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Skip’s Music has the instruments musicians consider vital but the business itself has been deemed non-essential.

“Have been negatively hit with all of this and will continue to be for some time, unfortunately,” said Mike Snyder, the vice president of operations.

Showroom sales, instrument repair and the use of equipment for concert gigs are moneymakers that just are not available at the moment.

Snyder said around 10 to 15 employees have been let go because of it.

Before the pandemic closed its doors to customers, Skip’s had an arsenal of around 30 music instructors teaching out of its stores. Now, those who have chosen to keep teaching have moved online.

For some, it has always been a part-time gig.

“For other ones, it’s 100% of their livelihood,” Snyder told FOX40.

Some clients are carryovers from the “normal times” but many newer students are using the stay-at-home order to fulfill a lifetime dream of learning to play.

“All of a sudden they are, like, pulling the trigger on nice instruments. They’re like, ‘Let’s figure out a way to make it work.’ Now is the time,” Snyder said.

When Skip’s does fully open again, the online lessons may continue. But sales and instruction will always be best in person.

“I really don’t think that there’s ever going to be a replacement for really putting your hands on something and really kind of getting to experience it and creating a relationship with it, so to speak. It’s hard to replace that,” Snyder said.

Skip’s Music has locations in Elk Grove and Sacramento. They are continuing to sell instruments, just not on the showroom floor.

They said when they do start to open back up again, they will do it in phases.

If you’re interested in taking some lessons or buying equipment, click or tap here.