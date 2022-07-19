ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A new casino in Elk Grove will open ahead of schedule.

Casino officials announced Monday that the Sky River Casino will open in September

The casino will be located off Highway 99 and will feature 2,000 slot machines, 80 table games, food vendors and other entertainment in the 100,000-square-foot facility. The casino also offers 17 different food and drink options.

“At Sky River Casino, we are dedicated to bringing our guests the height of hospitality,” the casino said on its website. “We strive to exceed expectations in every way, while performing with the utmost integrity and honor. We are committed to making every guest feel taken care of from the minute they set foot on our property. This is what we call the Sky River Way.”

In March 2021, the city of Elk Grove and The Wilton Rancheria tribe reached an agreement to build the casino 15 miles south of Sacramento.

The casino deal came into fruition after previous plans to build a new mall in the area fell through. A deal was struck with Boyd Gaming Corporation after previous plans broke down.

Although there isn’t an official date announced, the Sky River Casino said in a social media post prospective customers can sign up for its rewards program.

“This will be a transformative project that will provide resources to invest in housing, education, and healthcare for our more than 800 members, to preserve our language and culture, and to give back to the community for decades to come,” Wilton Rancheria Tribal Chair Jesus Tarango said in March 2021.