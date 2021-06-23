Skydive Lodi owner says instructor facing federal charges will still be allowed to jump at his facility

ACAMPO, Calif. (KTXL) — The owner of the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center spoke out Wednesday after an instructor was accused of training and certifying people in tandem jumping while he was unauthorized to do so.

Owner Bill Dause spoke for about 30 minutes, during which he downplayed the U.S. attorney‘s case against Robert Allen Pooley.

Pooley is accused of forging signatures for tandem jump certificates.

He has pleaded not guilty to six counts of aggravated identity theft and wire fraud.

Dause told reporters Pooley is not an employee but an independent contractor who uses the facility to teach tandem jumping courses.

“He doesn’t work for me,” Dause said. “He is an independent individual that operates on the Lodi Airport. He doesn’t work here; he jumps here.”

He claimed the two are friends and their business relationship involves Dause selling Pooley tickets to fly in a plane in order to go skydiving.

Dause said Pooley will still be allowed to jump at his facility.

There have been at least 20 recorded fatalities at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center since it opened in 1981, but Dause has said the danger is just part of the sport.

However, there has been at least one federal raid at the center over the past four years.

Dause blamed the raid on the mother of Tyler Turner, an 18-year-old who died along with his tandem jump instructor in 2016. Pooley is accused of fraudulently training Turner’s instructor before that fatal jump in 2016.

The Turner family recently won a $40 million lawsuit against Dause and the drop zone.