Sleep Train Arena reopens as COVID-19 field hospital; new stay-at-home order to begin

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento region is being ordered to stay at home come Friday morning.

The order includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

“This is going to be a different year, a different Christmas,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye told FOX40.

Kasirye said if you have plans to spend the holidays with relatives outside your immediate household, you should break those plans.

“Definitely, people need to look at their plans. The best is to be able to stay home,” she said.

Restaurants can now only allow for takeout or delivery. Any offering on-site dining, either inside or out, should be reported to the county’s 311 phone line.

Kasirye said in-person holiday shopping can still take place but stores can only operate at 20% capacity, so be prepared to wait out in the cold.

“They have calculate the 20%, so that will mean people will have to line outside waiting to get in, so being able to plan ahead is important,” she said.

However, stand-alone grocery stores may have 35% capacity.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, or OES, has reopened Sleep Train Arena again to serve as a field hospital.

“No patients brought in just yet, but the site is turned on and we do have the ability to receive patients and we’re told we may receive some as soon as this evening,” said Brian Ferguson, deputy director of the Office of Crisis Communications and Media Relations at CAL OES.

However, Ferguson said these extra beds should not be considered ICU beds.

“The term we use is folks who are at a low level of acuity. So that means they may be sick, they may be ill, they may even have COVID, depending on the circumstance. But they’re not sick enough where they’re on a breathing tube or otherwise in an intensive care level,” he explained.

The state will first fill up the 66 beds inside the practice facility before opening up the rest of the 244 total beds inside Sleep Train Arena.

“This facility gives us room to stretch, to bring folks out and to decompress the hospital system so our health care providers are not overwhelmed,” Ferguson said.

The pharmacy is now up and running on-site. So, if the hospitals in the region run out of beds, there will be plenty here to fill the need.