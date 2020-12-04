Sleep Train Arena will open its doors as a field hospital again

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — Back in April, FOX40 cameras were inside Sleep Train Arena as it was transformed into a field hospital.

In the months to follow, the site only saw a low number of patients while costing millions to modify.

Now, with California hospitals nearing capacity for COVID-19 patients, the former home of the Sacramento Kings will open its doors again.

“That will be opening on Dec. 9th,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “In just a number of days, the Arco Sleep Train Arena can take in over 224 patients.”

Those are the beds that could be ready by Wednesday. Another 20 beds are already in position to see patients.

Sleep Train is one of more than 10 such makeshift hospitals, totaling nearly 1,900 beds across the state.

With just days until its reopening as a hospital, FOX40 asked California’s Office of Emergency Services for details.

“The patients will be low acuity and may come from non-healthcare facilities (assisted living centers, skilled nursing homes, etc) after a team of Physicians and nurses assess their condition and determine the best care,” wrote Cal OES spokesperson Bryan May.

May told FOX40 that medical staff will come from Cal OES itself, the state’s Health Corps, the Emergency Medical Services Authority and California Medical Assistance Teams.

Patients who will be seen at the arena will be admitted and transported from outside health care facilities, according to May.

FOX40 also reached out to a spokesperson with the Sacramento County Department of Health Services, since the arena is located in Natomas. They sent the following statement.

Sacramento County has not been asked by the State to assist with the opening of Sleep Train as a State-run alternate field hospital. However, Sacramento County stands ready to respond if asked.