Slightly stronger storm expected to bring rain to region, snow to Sierra

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another chance for rain and snow will move in late Wednesday into Thursday.

This storm will mainly impact the higher elevations, bringing much needed snow to the Sierra. The heaviest precipitation is expected to fall early Thursday.

FOX40’s Weather Team said there will be light rain throughout the region. Sacramento could see anywhere between a trace to a quarter of an inch of rain.

A pattern of unsettled weather continues with another round of precipitation Wed afternoon- Thurs. Expect more widespread light-moderate rain ☔ with this system & also mountain snow 🏔️. Another wetter system is expected Sunday- early next week. #CAwxhttps://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA pic.twitter.com/vvNw08x5fg — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 7, 2021

Snow will be the headliner with this system, bringing heavy snow at times. Travelers in the Sierra need to be prepared for chain controls late Wednesday night through the day Thursday.

Intermittent periods of snow have affected businesses. Boreal worked hard to make their resort a winter wonderland for their late November reopening. It opened a few weeks after the historic bomb cyclone, but they were forced to close due to warm temperatures.

Dry weather is once again expected to return on Friday and Saturday, with wet weather possibly returning next week.