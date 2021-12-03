‘Slow down’: Dense fog worsens visibility for drivers in the region

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The region has seen plenty of fog recently, and residents will continue to see those conditions this weekend.

Fog rolled in Friday evening, causing dangerous conditions for some drivers in the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys.

According to the NWS Sacramento, visibility on highways has been heavily affected, with drivers only being able to see about less than a quarter-mile away.

Patchy dense fog is developing across the southern Sac/northern San Joaquin Valleys including the Sacramento and Stockton areas. Local highway visibilities are already down to less than a quarter mile. Slow down and use extra caution! #cawx pic.twitter.com/0sECrDXhoo — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 4, 2021

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday. Drivers are urged to slow down and exercise caution. Visibility will be lower than a quarter of a mile in some areas, with local visibilities of less than 800 feet.

Fog in the region has been an issue. California Highway Patrol investigators believe it may have even been a factor in a crash that killed a 1-year-old girl early Thursday morning.

Residents will still see some fog this weekend. Though, conditions may clear up sooner on Sunday.