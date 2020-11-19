‘Slow the fast down’: West Sacramento participates in statewide speeding prevention campaign



WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Police Department is participating in a statewide initiative to prevent speeding.

The initiative’s goal is to encourage drivers to “slow the fast down” and understand the dangers of speeding, according to a press release Wednesday.

“West Sacramento has seen a 9% increase in collisions caused by speed since the beginning of lock downs as compared to the same time frame a year ago,” West Sacramento Interim Police Chief Robert Strange said in the release. “Even more concerning is that injuries sustained in these collisions has risen 32% meaning they are becoming more severe.”

Speeding remains one of the main causes of crashes. In the federal fiscal year 2017-18, speed was a factor in approximately 31% of all fatal and injury crashes in California, according to officials.

The statewide anti-speeding campaign will run from Nov. 16 to Nov. 29.