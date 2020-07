COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were aboard a small plane that landed in a Colusa County cornfield, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says the plane landed near Grimes around 2:20 p.m. The agency originally reported the plane had crashed.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office did not report any injuries.

It was not immediately clear why the plane needed to land in the field.

