NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a small airplane crash in the 20,000 block of Dog Bar Road around 1:26 pm Sunday.

According to officials, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are on their way to conduct an investigation on the crash as of 4:30 pm.

Photo courtesy of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

No threats or calls to action for the public have been made.

The number of people involved in the incident is unknown at this time but will be released once confirmed, said the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story.