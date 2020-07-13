Small business owners worried about financially surviving next round of COVID-19 closures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Message after message flooded into the Elle Nail Spa in West Sacramento Monday afternoon as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced various indoor businesses like salons must shut down in 30 counties across the state, including Yolo.

“It’s kind of tough because we haven’t really recovered from the initial shut down yet. Quite still in the struggling stages of trying to get back up and following the guidelines,” Elle Nail Spa owner Chrystyne Vo said.

The order closes non-essential offices, places of worship, indoor malls, fitness centers and personal care services, along with indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, zoos and museums.

Monday’s announcement was a surprise for Vo, who thought social distancing, masks and plastic shields would be enough to keep her salon safe and open. She’s now working to cancel hundreds of appointments made through the month of August.

“Scary with the unknown. Because you don’t know how long it’s going to be until we are able to reopen again,” Vo said.

The order comes as COVID-19 cases are going up across much of the state.

While Vo recognizes the need for safety, she doesn’t know whether her business can survive another closure, and she’s not alone.

“If the way to get this under control is to close businesses, those businesses also need support so that they can reopen,” Switch Fitness co-owner Jamie McCalman said. “Eventually, we will come out of this and people will need to work again.”

McCalman’s Elk Grove fitness studio is moving back to virtual classes, but she says it’s not sustainable.

She’s calling on the state to step forward with some sort of financial help so these closures don’t close her studio for good.

“Just keep our head above water. We’re not even looking to make money at this point. We just want to be able to survive this,” she said.

McCalman says she did receive money through the Paycheck Protection Act but that’s been used.

As for how long these closures will last, no timeline has been released.