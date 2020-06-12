Local entertainment venues struggle to survive as pandemic shutdowns continue

(KTXL) — The Fruit Yard Amphitheater in Modesto opened up with award-winning singer Amy Grant on stage just two years ago. But now, the 4,000-seat amphitheater sits empty.

“Well initially, we’ve had to postpone about half of the shows that we had booked,” said manager Don Bean.

Bean said the cancellations have already cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue and said their remaining events are up in the air.

“We’re kind of crossing our fingers that there may be some that we can do but we just don’t have that direction yet,” Bean told FOX40.

The Fruit Yard is just one of hundreds of small concert venues across the state that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thousands of stagehands across the United States that make, you know, from 15 to 50 bucks an hour have now been out of work for three months. And it may turn out to be four or five months,” Bean said.

Other small live performance venues like the Stockton Civic Theater, which puts on plays and musicals, are also feeling the financial strain of the shutdown.

“We’ve lost about 90% of our income,” said Stockton Civic Theater Artistic Director Dennis Beasley.

Beasley said they canceled one play and had to shut down in the middle of production of another.

“It’s very disappointing, obviously,” he said. “All of our actors are volunteers, so they’re doing it for the love of the art and the love of performing.”

He said the Civic Theater is going to need the public’s support to survive since it typically depends on ticket sales and donations to operate.

“Once everything gets back going, we need people to buy tickets again,” Beasley told FOX40.

A survey done by the National Independent Venue Association found that 90% of small concert locales say they may have to close for good if they don’t get federal funding.

“A lot of it’s going to do with is an act willing to come in and play for 1,000 seats when originally they were booked to play 4,000 seats? Gonna be a tough one,” Bean said.

Many venues are holding out hope they won’t have to cancel their remaining events.

“We just hope that we’re able to do some shows,” Bean said. “We all pray that a vaccine comes out at the end of this year and that people are going to feel comfortable coming back out to entertainment venues.”