Small group marches to State Capitol to protest stay-at-home order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After large demonstrations at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing earlier this week, another group is marching against the stay-at-home order in California.

About 10 or so people marched from the Mather area of Sacramento all the way to the State Capitol, demanding the governor and state lawmakers lift the pandemic restrictions.

“We’re just going to keep marching until we make sure our constitutional rights aren’t infringed upon,” said Rene Hamnevold.

Hamnevold is one of the organizers of Friday’s Global March for Freedom. It followed a similar march she held last week for the same cause.

“We’re just regular American people protecting our rights,” she said.

She feels that her rights are being taken away by the governor’s stay-at-home order and that the livelihood of millions should not be put it at risk.

“My husband’s business right now is at risk of going under. Fifteen families will be without work,’ said Hamnevold.

The march attracted a handful of supporters who also want the state to open back up.

“We’re out here walking because we don’t feel we need to sit in our homes and be afraid,” said Jonelle Coy.

But as the group gathered near Capital Christian School getting ready to march along Folsom Boulevard, neighbors in Rosemont told FOX40 that despite not being fans of the stay-at-home order they do not believe opening up the state prematurely is a good idea.

“We need to protect ourselves and our family and our children,” said Rosemont resident Jeanne Boss. “And we should wait till our governor tells us it’s time to go into the first phase to gradually open up.”

However, Hamnevold felt there is a middle ground that can slow the spread of the virus without killing the economy.

“We want balance. Not this crazy extreme one way or extreme the other way. Middle of the road,” said Hamnevold. “I’m in health care. Middle of the road is a reasonable solution to this.”

The march in Sacramento did not attract the same number of people as marches in other states, but organizers said they will be holding another march Monday.

“I feel like we kind of flipped the world upside down and nobody really asked my permission,” said organizer Andrea Hedstrom.

Monday’s march won’t be the last either, according to organizers.