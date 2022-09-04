GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A small plane went down in Galt, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

A tweet from the fire department states that the plane went down around 9 a.m., near Christensen Rd. and Twin Cities Rd. in Galt.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department told FOX40 that the plane crashed in a body of water on an orchard on private property.

The sheriff’s office said that the plane was flying before it crashed and that the likelihood of injury is high, but there is no confirmation yet.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that two people were in the plane when it crashed.