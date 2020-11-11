Small plane crashes just outside of Grass Valley

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — First responders are at the site of a plane crash just outside of Grass Valley.

The Federal Aviation Administration says around 3:40 p.m., a Piper PA-38 crashed into some trees 1.5 miles away from the Nevada County Airport.

Prior to the crash, the FAA says the pilot had reported experiencing engine problems.

The Peardale Chicago Park Fire Protection District reports the small, single-engine plane crashed near Meadow Drive and Highway 174 in Nevada County.

A photograph posted by the fire department shows the plane upside-down in a field.

@PCP_FIRE and @OphirHillFire responded to an aircraft down in the area of Meadow Drive and Highway 174. The Nevada County Sheriffs Office and other agencies will be at the scene for an extended amount of time. Please use caution when in the area.#PCPFire #planecrash #nevadacounty pic.twitter.com/fvL2zmgOgS — PCPFire (@PCP_FIRE) November 11, 2020

The condition of the pilot, who was the only person on board, has not been reported.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies will be at the scene “for an extended amount of time,” according to fire officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.