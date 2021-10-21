Small plane goes missing on flight from Oregon to airport near Chico

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A small plane has gone missing after it left Oregon Wednesday, bound for an airport near Chico.

According to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna 150 was last seen leaving Ashland Municipal Airport in Oregon Wednesday around 9:40 a.m.

FAA officials believe the Cessna was headed for Haigh Field Airport in Glenn County, but the sheriff’s office said no flight plan was filed.

A public information officer said the last cell phone ping from the aircraft was picked up in the Siskiyou County area.

The sheriff’s office said as of Thursday morning, there is no reason to believe the plane crashed.