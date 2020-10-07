Small wedding business, already hit hard by the pandemic, has trailer stolen

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Cynthia Guerrero’s dream is to own her own small wedding event rental business.

“Our focus is primarily on farm tables. We have vintage items,” she said.

She said her business, Wild Bride Rentals, was already struggling because of the pandemic, with many weddings postponed and major events canceled.

“We’ve just been at a complete standstill since everything’s shut down. So, our last revenue came in in February,” Guerrero said.

She said she feels like her dream is in even more jeopardy after thieves broke into their downtown Stockton event space at The Sycamore and stole their trailer and at least $10,000 in vintage decor pieces and rental supplies on Thursday.

“It just took a long time to get to where I felt like, OK, we’re getting known,” Guerrero told FOX40. “It felt like we were right there to reach that dream and it was just kind of ripped away from us.”

Guerrero says the theft is already impacting the few events she still had booked.

“This is like the last thing that we could have possibly needed during this time,” she said.

She adds the thieves aren’t just taking money out of her pocket, they also hurt her clients who were counting on her for their special day.

“My heart breaks for my brides,” she told FOX40. “It’s really disappointing to have to, you know, make that call and say, ‘Hey, these items were stolen, we need a plan B.’”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.