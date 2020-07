SMARTSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuations were ordered for the city of Smartsville because of a grass fire Thursday afternoon.

Yuba County tweeted that the orders were in effect for the entire community.

An evacuation order and CodeRED alert has been issued for the city of Smartsville and surrounding areas due to an uncontained grass fire.Evacuation orders are in place for the entire community. We will update as we get more information. https://t.co/G6BvclPv6c — Yuba County (@YubaCounty) July 9, 2020

Firefighters say two people were injured and three outbuildings were destroyed. The fire’s spread was stopped at 12 acres, according to Cal Fire.

This is a developing story.