SMF travelers struggle with rideshare shortages, surges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – When looking to hire a ride, many customers are running into shortages and surges.

COVID-19-era wait times and sometimes prices for Uber and Lyft are causing slowdowns and sticker shock across the country, and people are feeling that pain at the Sacramento International Airport.

“I’d seen things on TikTok and Instagram about Uber and Lyft increasing their prices, but I wasn’t really ready for this,” Mike Soforenko, a traveler from Florida, told FOX40.

Sorofrenko grudgingly booked a $72 Uber from SMF to South Sacramento, a ride he had been waiting about half an hour for.

An airport spokesperson said SMF monitors the transportation options to and from the airport and estimates wait times for ridesharing used to be four to 10 minutes, and now they’re 30 to 40 minutes.

In the evening, the surge pricing potentially drives the price of a downtown fare up from $25 to $120.

“I mean that’s pretty much half the cost to get here from Florida,” Sorofrenko said.

Uber attributed the higher prices and wait times, in part, to a lack of drivers.

“With the economy bouncing back and more people beginning to move, drivers are returning to the Uber platform to take advantage of higher earnings opportunities. In the past few weeks, we’ve seen a modest decrease in wait times for Uber rides, and we hope to continue that progress in the months ahead.” Uber

However, frustration with ridesharing means some are rediscovering, or depending on their age discovering, another option.

“Now, when they see the price, they know. They will come to the taxi,” said airport taxi driver Tony Rahim.

The airport taxi services offer a $35 flat rate to downtown and a $50 round-trip option. They admit they’re not always the cheaper option, but with the current ridesharing situation, it’s worth at least stopping by to do a comparison.