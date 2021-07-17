Smoke causing issues for firefighters battling Tamarack Fire

(KTXL) — The Tamarack Fire shows no signs of slowing down as flames spread across Highway 89 near Markleeville.

“It’s pretty active,” said Nate Leising, public information officer for the Tamarack Fire.

Officials say timber, brush and winds are fueling the fire. It started back on July 4 due to a lightning strike. After smoldering for days, it picked up on Friday.

“There was no real way we could get close with hand crews,” said Leising.

The fire continues to put up a lot of smoke and officials say it is making it difficult to fight through the air.

“Most of the fire right now is not easily accessible. With the way this fire is behaving, we don’t want to get crews in there from a safety standpoint,” Leising said. “It’s very, very unpredictable right now.”

The intense flames are causing crews to move the evacuation center from Paynesville in California to Gardnerville in Nevada. Leising says they hope to get the upper hand soon.

“More personnel will be arriving,” said Leising.

Highway 89, 88 and 4 remain closed near Markleeville and Woodfords. Authorities are asking people to stay away.