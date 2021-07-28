Smoke from Dixie Fire drifts into Sacramento Valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smoke from the Dixie Fire drifted into the Sacramento Valley on Wednesday, leading to hazy conditions across the Greater Sacramento region.

The National Weather Service said the smoke would likely dissipate in the afternoon and evening with an increasing onshore flow.

Smoky conditions are expected to continue this afternoon into the Central Valley. Here is one model projection of the smoke near the surface, which suggests some clearing later today and tonight with onshore flow increasing. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/jxrlNtbgtT — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 28, 2021

The air quality index in Sacramento reached unhealthy levels, according to Air Now. People were encouraged to avoid or reduce their time outdoors.

“The District is issuing a health caution to northern San Joaquin Valley residents as the Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas Counties north of Sacramento has the potential to cause smoke impacts in the counties of San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Merced. North to Northwesterly winds are forecast to last through Friday, which will increase the potential of smoke impacts in the San Joaquin Valley,” the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District wrote Wednesday. “The health caution will remain in place until the fire is extinguished, or until smoke is no longer impacting the Valley. The District warns residents being impacted by smoke to stay indoors to reduce their exposure to particulate matter (PM) emissions.”

On top of the smoke, the Sacramento region is expected to hit forecasted highs in the triple digits over the next few days.