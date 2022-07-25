SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smoke from the Oak Fire has been spreading throughout the northern Sierra Nevada and the State of Nevada, but it hasn’t really polluted the skies in the Sacramento area.

The fire started Friday afternoon and has grown to become the largest fire so far this year in the state.

While the Sacramento Metropolitan Air District said that the Sacramento air quality index is at 108 on Monday and unhealthy for sensitive groups, the National Weather Service Bay Area said the smoke in the Bay Area is currently expected to stay aloft rather than staying near the surface.

In the mountain towns along the Sierra Nevada, the pollution is more severe. According to a Facebook post from City of South Lake Tahoe Government, they are recommending those in the South Lake Tahoe region to stay indoors due to the air quality issues from the Oak Fire.

In Placer County, the Health and Human Services Department and Air Pollution Control District “are issuing a joint air quality advisory through Tuesday, July 26, due to possible poor air quality conditions from smoke from the Oak Fire.”

US National Weather Service Sacramento California said in a Facebook post that as of 6:50 p.m. on Sunday the smoke from the Oak Fire has affected “ much of the northern Sierra Nevada, Lassen Volcanic NP, the Mother Lode Foothills and the Northern Sacramento Valley.”