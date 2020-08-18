SMUD avoids rolling power outages, tells customers to keep focusing on energy conservation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With homes around California forced into darkness during the heat wave, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District is working to keep the lights on.

“Heat stresses power systems, it stresses everything. We have all hands on deck,” said SMUD spokesperson Chris Capra.

Pacific Gas and Electric and other large utility companies have had to turn to rolling blackouts during the heat wave as electricity demand outpaces supply in some areas.

But SMUD has not had to intentionally shut off power. That’s because SMUD is not governed by the California Independent System Operator, which ordered the outages.

“We belong to a different balancing authority, the Balancing Authority of Northern California,” Capra explained. “Back in 2002, we wanted to control our own destiny energy-wise, so we formed what we called our own control area then. We have our own contracts, our own generation, our own transmission.”

Capra said the heat wave is spiking demand, but so far, they do not believe rolling outages will be necessary in Sacramento.

“We expect our peak to be around 3,000 megawatts today and we have more supply than that available. The only caveat is if there’s a transmission line or generator that goes down,” Capra said.

They are asking customers to turn up the thermostat and try to reduce energy use daily between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. during the heat wave.

“In doing so, we hope to reduce our peak at around 5 o’clock when energy use is at its highest,” Capra said.

He recommends people pre-cool their homes since the company has more power available in the morning.

SMUD is telling some large commercial customers to close down early.

They also have a contingency plan if they run out of options.

“We have voluntary subscribers, customers who allow us to put a device on their air conditioning unit that allows us to remotely turn off that air conditioner for an hour at a time. And they get compensated for that,” Capra explained.

Capra said he’s hoping that’s not necessary and urged neighbors to do everything in their power to keep the power on for everyone by conserving.

“We want to work together to try to keep our electrical system intact,” Capra said.

Capra also recommends turning off the oven for the next few days and use the microwave instead to cut down on power use and also asks customers to hold off on doing laundry during peak hours.