The Latest (Friday, Oct. 30):

8:50 p.m.

SMUD says all but around 1,900 customers in the Rancho Cordova area have had their power restored.

Power restored to all but approx. 1,900 customers in Rancho Cordova area after car into pole. Working to restore remaining customers as soon as possible. https://t.co/XSjoZP5Qsj for the latest. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) October 31, 2020

Original story below:

(KTXL) — SMUD says more than 8,000 customers are without power in parts of Rancho Cordova and Rosemont.

According to SMUD, a car crashed into a pole, causing the outage.

A crew is on the way to restore power.

Car into pole is cause of outage impacting more than 8,000 customers in Rancho Cordova and Rosemont areas. Crew on way to restore power ASAP. https://t.co/XSjoZP5Qsj for latest info. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) October 31, 2020

SMUD’s outage map says power is expected to be restored around 9 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.