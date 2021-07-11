SMUD: Customers’ conservation during heat wave Saturday helped avoid power emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As temperatures hit triple digits again Sunday, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District has asked its customers to conserve energy.

SMUD said the fire burning in Oregon affected power lines that carries electricity to the utility’s service area.

“We definitely were strained,” SMUD spokesperson Lindsay Vanlaningham explained. “The Bootleg Fire definitely curtailed some of our power imports that we get through those lines. We were having to find those power sources from different places.”

Vanlaningham told FOX40 Sunday that the utility company does not ask their customers to conserve energy very often, so when SMUD sent out a request Saturday asking to reduce electricity use, their customers listened.

“For the most part we do try to use our fans or just turn those off and pretty much just stay inside and that’ll really help,” one SMUD customer told FOX40.

With temperatures hitting 113 degrees in Sacramento Saturday, SMUD asked customers to conserve electricity between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“Our customers did a fantastic job of helping to conserve power, especially during those hours and it really helped us avoid any other power emergencies,” Vanlaningham said. “We’re looking much better than we did yesterday, and part of that is just because of our customers and what they were able to conserve yesterday.”

Even though SMUD is not asking residents to conserve Sunday, officials said they are still monitoring the situation with the Bootleg Fire.