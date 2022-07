SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD is currently responding to a power outage affecting customers in Downtown Sacramento, South Natomas, and Land Park.

As of 1:50 p.m. the power was restored to those affected areas.

As of 1:08 p.m. 3,846 SMUD customers are without power.

There is no further information at this time and there is no information as to when the power is expected to be restored.