SMUD extends halt on power shutoffs due to non-payment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District said Friday that it will extend its suspension of power shutoffs over non-payment through June 30.

“We stand by our community during these tough times,” SMUD CEO and General Manager Paul Lau said in a news release. “This prolonged pandemic has put a strain on our local economy and we’re committed to ensuring that ALL customers have safe and reliable power as we work through these unprecedented times.”

The suspension of power disconnection began on March 13, 2020.

SMUD said customers will still owe the company for service, and “flexible payment arrangements” are available.