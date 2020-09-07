SMUD outage affects thousands in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District said more than 5,200 customers in midtown Sacramento were affected by an outage Monday afternoon.

It was not immediately known what caused the outage or when power would be restored.

With soaring temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, people have been asked to limit their power. Pacific Gas and Electric has warned some customers of possible planned outages starting late Monday night into early Tuesday morning to help mitigate fire danger.

SMUD says the power outage in Sacramento was not planned.

Personnel responding to an outage affecting about 5,000 SMUD customers in downtown Sac. This is an unplanned outage NOT a “rolling blackout.” Cause tbd. SMUD will restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Thanks for@patience! https://t.co/R7TLtSGpix for updates. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) September 7, 2020

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.