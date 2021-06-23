SMUD stocks three El Dorado County reservoirs with over 12 tons of trout

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District announced Wednesday that it will stock three reservoirs in El Dorado County with 25,000 pounds of rainbow trout.

The fish planting will happen six different times at the Union Valley, Loon Lake and Ice House reservoirs starting in June and through August, according to the release.

All three reservoirs are part of SMUD’s Upper American River Project.

According to the release, the Upper American River Project provides between 15% to 20% of SMUD’s electricity in a normal year.

“We take great care of our facilities and partnerships in the UARP because it provides us with a critical carbon free power source,” said Ross Gould, director of power generation.

Over the course of the plantings, the Union Valley Reservoir will be stocked with 9,400 pounds of rainbow trout.

Loon Lake Reservoir will receive 8,100 pounds and Ice House Reservoir will be stocked with 7,500 pounds of rainbow trout.

“Not only is it economical, but it provides immense recreational opportunities for our region,” Gould said in the release.

Mount Lassen Trout Farms in Payne’s Creek will deliver the fish, according to the release.

People can buy fishing licenses issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife by clicking or tapping here.

To learn more about SMUD’s community projects, click or tap here.