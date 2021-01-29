Snow and more business arrive at Truckee after storm

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Snow in downtown Truckee has created a festive atmosphere, and businesses are seeing an increase in customers.

“It’s nice to see people out eating, enjoying the snow,” said Christian Flaten.

The scenery of fresh powder is a stark contrast from what the area looked like just a week ago.

“Business has definitely picked up,” said Max Nowling, an employee at Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Snowboard. “We’ve got way more customers.”

Tahoe Dave’s saw a lot more business Friday after the week’s big storm. The ski and snowboarded rental shop was filled with customers all the way up until closing.

“It was tough earlier in the year, but you know it’s definitely better everyone is excited for the snow and excited to get out there and ski,” Nowling told FOX40. “And people are coming in so we are finally busy. I mean when it’s slow, there is nothing to do.”

Will Letzler, a customer, says he felt the snow energy well before he got all the way up to Truckee.

“Even when we were stuck in traffic, there were like girls dancing in the car behind us just showing all the snow on both sides of the highway,” Letzler said. “It really does look like out of a storybook, it’s crazy.”

Of course, Truckee visitors need a place a stay, meaning lodges are also seeing more customers.

Employees at the Donner Truckee Lodge say they have twice as many people staying with them compared to any other Friday in the past year.