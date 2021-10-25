Snow blankets Soda Springs, lifts hopes for winter season comeback

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two-to-three feet of new snow in the Sierra is very good news.

It crushes fire season and adds to California’s drought-stressed water supply. Ski resorts are considering opening ahead of schedule and seasonal employees are coming back to work.

Jamie Hanaway is a mechanic who lives in Soda Springs. He’s thrilled to see winter arriving ahead of schedule.

But, as powder falls, he hopes travelers will dust-off their winter driving skills.

“Try to stay away from other vehicles, as far away as possible. Keep as much distance between yourself and other vehicles as possible,” Hanaway said. “Especially semis. They’re extremely dangerous.”

And it’s not only follow distance drivers should be conscious of.

“And when you brake, brake very, very early, far earlier than one might think,” Hanaway said. “Smooth, gentle steady braking is definitely the way to go.”

Leslie Mattice at Donner Summit Gas is confident this is just the beginning of a comeback season for these mountains.

“It’s going to be a good one. I think it’s going to be way better than last year, just from this beginning storm,” Mattice said. “Even the first one we had a few days back, that foot. I think that we’re in for quite a doozy this year.”