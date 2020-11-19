Snow brings new obstacle for Truckee restaurants

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — All the newly-fallen snow is a good foreshadowing once ski resorts open to snow lovers. But for many mountain businesses that have to navigate through all the COVID-19 restrictions, there are no guarantees of staying afloat.

“That’s the question is will we survive? Will a lot of us survive? I don’t know,” said Katie Baillargeon, the general manager of FiftyFifty Brewing Co. in Truckee.

With many restaurants in other counties surviving on outdoor and takeout business, eateries in snow country find it challenging to keep customers comfortable in chilly temperatures while they eat outside.

“We’ve had the fire pit and we’ve had the heaters ‘cause at night here in Truckee it tends to get a little bit cold,” Baillargeon told FOX40.

By Monday afternoon, word from the state came that indoor dining had to cease.

“Of course, we had a storm coming, so it was really cold and raining and pretty miserable. But we’ve made it the best that we can,” Baillargeon explained.

Across the courtyard at Drunken Monkey Sushi, they said their faithful customers have kept them going.

“We have really hardy customers. We have people that are willing to come here rain, snow, anything,” said manager Julia Murphy. “The last few days, we’ve had people willing to suit up and sit outside. They seem to have no problem with it.”

Both eateries offer takeout as well.

“When you’re coming here, be kind and be kind to your server. Be kind to the people here,” Baillargeon said. “It’s hard everywhere but we’re doing everything we can.”

FiftyFifty will also offer a to-go, traditional Thanksgiving meal that can be picked up Wednesday night.