Snow causing closures on I-80 as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento basin has seen record rainfall, and the mountain communities are getting their fair share of snow.
The snow is coming down hard along Interstate 80 Monday morning, causing icy conditions and closures.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported.
I-80 is closed to eastbound traffic at Nyack Road due to multiple spinouts.
Drivers taking any mountain roads between Nyack and Kingvale need to have chains unless the vehicle is 4-wheel-drive and equipped with snow tires.
All eastbound trucks must be screened at Applegate.
