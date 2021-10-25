Snow causing closures on I-80 as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento basin has seen record rainfall, and the mountain communities are getting their fair share of snow.

The snow is coming down hard along Interstate 80 Monday morning, causing icy conditions and closures.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 11pm tonight through Monday night. Travel above 6000ft will be impacted with slippery roads and reduced visibility. Avoid traveling through the mountains if possible. If you must drive, take it slow! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0Z9sivuO9t — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 24, 2021

I-80 is closed to eastbound traffic at Nyack Road due to multiple spinouts.

Drivers taking any mountain roads between Nyack and Kingvale need to have chains unless the vehicle is 4-wheel-drive and equipped with snow tires.

All eastbound trucks must be screened at Applegate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Our crew is headed east up the mountain on I-80 toward Lake Tahoe and we finally hit snow at the Donner Pass Rd. exit. I-80 is blocked off for all eastbound traffic beginning at the Nyack Rd. exit. pic.twitter.com/RwVMDPYEvw — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) October 25, 2021