Snow in the Sierra causes spinouts, major slowdowns on Interstate 80

NYACK, Calif. (KTXL) — Multiple inches of new snow fell in the Sierra on Tuesday.

FOX40 first saw the snow in the city of Auburn in the lower foothills. A light dusting of snowflakes stuck to the grass and rooftops at the 1,200-foot level.

About 30 miles east of Auburn and 2,600 feet higher, snow was everywhere, and traffic was going nowhere.

Video in Baxter around 4 p.m. showed an area to the east where Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol shut down Interstate 80 for a couple of hours all the way to the Nevada state line.

The closure was extended west down to Colfax for a while.

Travelers were stuck on the interstate for hours with no place to exit. With no access to bathrooms or services, many travelers got out of their cars on the freeway.

Some travelers drove backward up the onramp at Baxter to get to a place where they could turn around.

Multiple spinouts and accidents up the mountain caused the traffic jam. Photos from CHP showed some of the collisions including one involving an SUV whose driver was lucky to escape with minor injuries.

The freeway closure made a dent in many people’s plans.

Mercedes Feller was driving up from San Francisco hoping to have dinner in Lake Tahoe.

“We actually got hailed on near Sacramento. So that was strange, but yeah, it turned very suddenly and there was no indication of this,” Feller told FOX40. “And I have two very hungry dogs in my car.”

Matthew Millman said he and his family spent four hours driving from Berkeley to Baxter on, a trip that would normally take about two hours without traffic.

Millman told FOX40 they were headed to Northstar California Resort.

“At one point we ran across a highway patrol person who said there was a jackknifed big rig. So once we kind of understood what was going on, it was little easier to make heads or tails of it,” Millman said.

One westbound traveler heading back to Sacramento told FOX40 that many drivers coming down the mountain were taking their chains off too soon.

“There was a break in storms. Everybody took their chains off. Truckers took their chains off. About another two-and-a-half, three miles down the road, just a storm again. Big snowflakes. So, people were sliding all over the place,” explained the traveler who only identified himself as Richard.

One of the sliding vehicles struck Richard’s car. Video showed the damage on the rear driver-side fender.

“People don’t know how to drive in the snow,” Richard said.

Millman offered some advice to winter travelers.

“Pay attention to the changing conditions and definitely follow the weather reports and any safety advisories that are going on,” Millman advised.

The pavement in the foothills and mountains will continue to be slick with very cold temperatures in the forecast.

Interstate 80 was open, but traffic was still slow Tuesday night.