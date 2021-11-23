Snow shops, resorts remain optimistic for holiday weekend opening

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — At 7 p.m. on a clear Tuesday, the temperature dropped into the 20s and the snowmaking team at Boreal fired up the machines.

The ski resort’s marketing director told FOX40 they are hoping to open the day after Thanksgiving, depending on conditions and he encouraged people to check Boreal’s social media for updates.

“All the resorts would have loved to be open,” said Steve Clark, the owner of Clark’s Snow Sports.

FOX40 stopped by the Roseville shop on the way up the mountain.

Even during drought, Clark said he stays optimistic knowing the resorts always end up having a season.

“It’ll happen when it happens. We always have to be optimistic. We buy all this stuff back in January,” Clark said. “Going into last year, we didn’t even know if the resorts were going to open.”

He said last year ended up being one of the shop’s busiest ever, despite the pandemic, or perhaps because of it.

“Because everybody was all cooped up and wanted to get out and start going having some fun,” Clark explained.

The snow that fell in October was enough that some resorts, including Palisades Tahoe and Boreal, opened for a few days until the weather warmed up and the snow melted away.

But the few days of snow was enough to get people excited about winter sports, especially those who had trouble finding snow gear last season because of supply chain issues.

“So, there was a lot of preseason purchasing going on from customers that were coming in and were not able to find what they wanted at the end of last season,” Clark said.

With the holidays approaching, resorts are watching the forecast, hoping for the best, even if the best for now is simply a temperature cold enough to allow for snowmaking.

“Pray for snow and hopefully we get a good snow season and sell a bunch of product and people can go have a bunch of fun with it,” Clark said.