Snowfall brings optimism to Truckee businesses

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Optimism is rising with every inch of new snow piling up in the Sierra.

As the early snow arrives and COVID restrictions ease, businesses throughout the Tahoe region are banking on a bounce-back season after the darkest days of the drought and pandemic.

Jacques Fix and his fellow staff members at Tahoe Sports Hub in Truckee said customers are already getting geared-up for winter.

“Every single day we get snow, busier and busier,” Fix said. “Fun to talk all the new gear. It’s fun to see all the spark and excitement in everybody eyes looking forward to winter and it’s awesome having that new blanket of snow on the ground.”

Cesar Santibanez, owner of Casa Baeza Mexican Restaurant in Truckee, is thrilled to see the snow on the slopes…

“COVID came and everything was closed,” Santibanez said. “Hurt a lot.”

Santibanez knows snow means more out-of-town customers.

“We’re gonna have a really nice, pretty winter,” Santibanez said. “We need it.”

The Tahoe Prosperity Center released the following statement based off a recent survey:

After so much disruption the past couple seasons, these mountains are due for a return to normal — perhaps a better normal.

“Oh, this is exciting. I wasn’t expecting this much snow. And to wake up with twelve inches of snow, and even down in Truckee I had four or five inches at my house,” said Sugar Bowl resorts Director of Marketing and Sales Jon Slaughter.

In the face of so much unexpected snow, Slaughter said the resort is considering an early opening.

“Right now, we are tentatively going to open on November 26th, but if this snow continues and we can safely open early, we’re going to try to push that date even earlier,” Slaughter said.