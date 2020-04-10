Snowline Hospice asks community for letters to show isolated patients support

DIAMOND SPRINGS, Calif. (KTXL) — Snowline Hospice is a community based nonprofit dedicated to helping those with chronic or serious illness and those who are near the end of their life.

They have been around for four decades taking pride in the care they offer their patients and helping families.

Now, they are hoping to spread some much-needed cheer and joy to patients in isolation using Sunshine Letters, which are notes of support.

“We have hour nurses and our other clinicians that are working really hard to continue to meet the needs of patients and families at end of life,” said Director of Workforce Development and Volunteer Services Bonnie Davis.

With the directive to shelter at home, people who are vulnerable are now even more at risk.

“We are all feeling a sense of isolation, and certainly families and patients at this time are feeling an even feeling a greater sense of isolation,” Davis told FOX40.

That’s why they are asking for help from the community for Sunshine Letters.

Snowline staff said they want the letters to focus on the positive to show the patients that they have the support of not only the staff but the community.

Davis said people can send letters to their Snowline Hospice facilities in Diamond Springs and Sacramento, where they have protocols in place to hand them off to those in need.

“But right now we’re just really grateful to have the community on helping us to serve patients in this way,” said Davis.

The facility asks you follow some guidelines when writing letters.

Focus on the positive.

Isolation is difficult. Remind them that they have the support of their Snowline team.

No COVID-19 or terminal illness talk.

You can include photographs but no photographs of people.

No politics, religion, or overly personal information.

You can mail the letters to 100 Howe Ave. Suite 240N, Sacramento, California 95825 and also to 6520 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, California 95619.