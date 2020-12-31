Snowpack at half of average statewide following devastating fire season

PHILLIPS STATION, Calif. (KTXL) — Highway 50 at 6,000 feet is hardly a winter wonderland, especially in late December, but the view improved in a meadow off the highway near Echo Summit.

Snow surveyors have been at Phillips Station each winter since 1941, and while there were plenty of bare spots in the ridges above, the meadow had a fresh blanket of snow.

Snow depths and content were 93% of average for this time of year, a bit of an aberration.

At 260 snow measurement stations throughout California, the average was just 52% for this time year.

It’s not unexpected, given the mild weather over the past few months.

“The fall of 2020 has been extremely dry, especially in the Sierra Nevadas, with one of the 15 driest October-November periods on record,” Department of Water Resources Snow Supply and Water Forecasting Section Chief Sean de Guzman said.

The numbers aren’t good, since they are used to plan reservoir storage and releases for farming and recreation.

Watersheds ravaged by catastrophic wildfires could also affect how much snow is retained for water runoff in the spring.

“Potentially the loss of snow retention due to the loss of tree canopy, increased snow melt rates, as well as reduced percolation due to those severely burned soils,” Guzman explained.

On the bright side, the heaviest precipitation months, January and February, are yet to come with some encouraging signs.

“The latest weather models we’ve been looking at show a turn in the storm pattern — looking for a wetter January in first couple of weeks,” Guzman said.

Just up the road from the measuring site, Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort was happy for recent storms, even though they had to limit ticket sales to make skiing COVID-safe. They know they are way better off than in the Southern Sierra.

“We’ve had a pretty substantial amount of snowfall, couple of storms came in, with a few inches each time. We’ve been lucky,” said Katie Hunter, the ski resort’s marketing director.

State water watchers want that kind of luck for the rest of the California in the next few months.

Snow surveyors said it’s not unusual for snow levels to go back to normal in one or two major storms.