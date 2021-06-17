Social Justice Now political action committee launching locally

When you think about a political action committee forming right now, you might think it would be tied to ongoing efforts by some to overturn the results of the last presidential election.

But a new PAC set to launch locally Friday is all about issues in and around Sacramento, and some of the offices voters may not normally spend a lot of time on, like the school board.

Two of the creators of the Social Justice Now PAC, Ales Lee and Kula Koenig, joined Sonseeahray to talk about their goals. Koenig also founded a watchdog group, the Social Justice Politicorps in 2020.