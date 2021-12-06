Social media threat against Laguna Creek High School ‘not credible’ after investigation

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement deemed a social media threat “not credible” after it had the Elk Grove Unified School District on alert Sunday.

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, the Elk Grove Police Department confirmed “threats made on social media regarding Laguna Creek High School.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the Elk Grove Unified School District Safety and Security Department investigated the threats.

Early Monday, the school district released a statement saying, in part, “the local social media posting was traced and a person was identified and contacted. The threat has been deemed not credible by law enforcement.”

The safety of our students and staff is a top priority at all of our schools and EGUSD safety and security staff, law enforcement, and school administration are aware and were made aware of a possible threat being made to “LCHS” on social media. Since LCHS are the letters for Laguna Creek High School, we are and have been making sure we respond appropriately.

In working together with local law enforcement, the local social media posting was traced and a person was identified and contacted. The threat has been deemed not credible by law enforcement.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will still be a police presence on the Laguna Creek High School campus today and tomorrow.

At every Elk Grove Unified School District school site, students and staff are encouraged to do the following: “If you SEE SOMETHING or KNOW SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING.”

We have asked parents to please take some time to remind their student that any threat spoken or written, which indicates doing harm to any person on a school site will be taken seriously, will involve law enforcement and parents and will be investigated.

Xanthi Soriano, Elk Grove Unified School District Director of Communications/Public Information Officer