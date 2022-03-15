Months after she lost her life serving this country, a Roseville native will get a special tribute in her hometown.

It’s been almost seven months since the world learned of the loss of Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee in Afghanistan.

Sgt. Gee was killed along with 12 other service members when a suicide bomber launched an attack outside the international airport in Kabul. The blast killed 170 other people.

Friends, family and fellow Marines have described the 23-year-old as a “light in this dark world.”

On Tuesday, her alma mater will honor her as the hero she’s become.

Several members of the current Oakmont High School softball team joined Sonseeahray live on FOX40 as they prepared to pay tribute to Gee, a former player, before their varsity game Tuesday afternoon.