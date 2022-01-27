Sol Blume music festival announces lineup, weekend dates and new location

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After the pandemic put a two-year halt to the R&B and hip-hop music festival, Sacramento’s Sol Blume is making a return this spring.

Sol Blume announced a new two-day, weekend format. The lineup for April 30 and May 1 includes over 30 musical acts, with headliners like Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, PartyNextDoor and Jorja Smith.

The festival has also moved from Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento to a much larger outdoor home at Discovery Park.

Attendees — or “Blumers,” as festival founder Fornai Kumeh calls them — can start buying tickets Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets will start at $200 and VIP tickets start at $400.

Currently, “mega events” in California must get proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from attendees. An outdoor event must meet those requirements when it has over 5,000 attendees.