Sol Blume music festival announces lineup, weekend dates and new location

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After the pandemic put a two-year halt to the R&B and hip-hop music festival, Sacramento’s Sol Blume is making a return this spring.

Sol Blume announced a new two-day, weekend format. The lineup for April 30 and May 1 includes over 30 musical acts, with headliners like Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, PartyNextDoor and Jorja Smith.

The festival has also moved from Cesar Chavez Plaza in downtown Sacramento to a much larger outdoor home at Discovery Park.

Attendees — or “Blumers,” as festival founder Fornai Kumeh calls them — can start buying tickets Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets will start at $200 and VIP tickets start at $400.

Currently, “mega events” in California must get proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from attendees. An outdoor event must meet those requirements when it has over 5,000 attendees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News