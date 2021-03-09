Solano, Butte, Calaveras counties enter the red tier

(KTXL) — Solano, Butte and Calaveras counties can move into the red reopening tier, state health officials announced Tuesday.

Under California’s “substantial” tier, places like restaurants, museums, zoos, movie theaters and gyms can once again open indoor operations. Retailers and shopping centers can also allow more customers inside.

“The declining number of cases is great news for our community as a whole, with local businesses now able to expand operations,” Solano County Health Officer Dr. Bela T. Matyas said in a news release. “However, it is still critical for everyone to continue to practice health and safety measures. Let us all continue to do our part to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 infection—wear a mask, practice physical distancing, limit gatherings with others outside of the household, and get vaccinated when the vaccine is available for you.”

Those reopenings can officially begin Wednesday.

While still discouraged by health officials, indoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum of three households.

California officials say schools may reopen as long as the county meets the qualifications of the red tier for two weeks.

A county is eligible to move from the purple to red tier when it has five to seven new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of between 5% and 8%.

Alpine County was allowed into the yellow, or least-restrictive tier, on Tuesday. Health officials also said Plumas County may move into the orange tier.