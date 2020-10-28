Solano County businesses worry about another shutdown as COVID-19 cases rise

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) – Residents of Solano County are concerned that the rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases could be detrimental to many area businesses.

“It’s not right and it’s not fair,” Brandy Hensley, who owns Bud’s Pub and Grill in Dixon, told FOX40.

“So, if we have comparably bad numbers next week, then the result of that would potentially be moving to the purple level,” said Dr. Bela Matyas of the Solano County Public Health Department.

Solano County has been in the state’s red tier for the past five weeks. Many restaurants just reopened their doors for indoor dining.

Being in the purple tier would mean eating indoors would have to stop once more.

“I bet if someone said to Gavin Newsom, ‘Would you give up your life savings, your retirement and everything, and don’t be selfish?'” Hensley said. “Donate all your money everything you’ve worked for in your life all your family’s money and donate that to the people who are losing everything.”

Hensley’s family-owned restaurant in Dixon has been a mainstay in the community for more than 25 years.

Putting Solano County back in the purple tier could mean the end of many businesses such as Bud’s.

“We had a series of events in the county and they caused a spike but it’s a temporary spike,” Matyas said.

In Solano County, nearly all of the cases are occurring from big family or friends’ gatherings, including a wedding with more than 300 people in attendance, a funeral with more than 40 people and a party where no one wore a mask, according to Matyas.

“If we’re not careful, our disease rates go up and we risk putting the county into a higher tier with all the negative impacts that brings for our businesses,” Matyas warned.

“We won’t be OK,” Hensley said.

Hensley said she and her four sons worked seven days a week for the first two months without pay in order to survive previous closures. They lost $15,000 each week and went through retirement and savings while they stayed closed.

“We can’t continue. We’re not going to be able to survive another shutdown, especially because they may say it’s two weeks and it ends up being months,” she said.