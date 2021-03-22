Solano County calls on California to send more COVID-19 vaccines

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County leaders and public health officials are calling on the state to send more COVID-19 vaccines.

The county sent a release Monday saying they have seen a “steep decline” in vaccines sent by the state, with the number of doses coming into the county dropping by roughly 60%.

“The lack of adequate supply has caused us to pause scheduling many first-dose mass-vaccination clinics, drastically slowing our effort to target and vaccinate our most vulnerable populations,” said Solano County Health Officer Dr. Beta Matyas.

Over the past couple of weeks, officials say Solano County has been “the third lowest for allocation per 1,000 residents” among California counties.

Officials say the county is also receiving far fewer doses from the state compared to California counties of similar size. Monday’s release says many of those counties have higher median household incomes, such as Monterey County.

According to the county’s vaccination data dashboard, which was last updated Friday, nearly 110,000 people have gotten at least one dose.

“We have the partnerships, infrastructure and demand, we just don’t have the vaccine that we need,” wrote District 4 Supervisor and Board of Supervisors Chair John Vasquez. “My colleagues and I on the Board of Supervisors will be making phone calls and sending a letter to the Governor’s Office and our elected representatives, urging them to help us secure more vaccine.”

Solano County recently expanded its vaccine eligibility to include all residents 50 and older.